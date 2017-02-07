Heart month: Symptoms of a heart attack

February is Heart Month. According to the American Heart Association, heart attack and stroke kill more than 17 million Americans every year. The number is expected to rise to more than 23 million people by 2030. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - February is Heart Month. According to the American Heart Association, heart attack and stroke kill more than 17 million Americans every year. The number is expected to rise to more than 23 million people by 2030.

Dr. Stephen Battista, cardiologist with the University of Minnesota health system, says the classic symptom of extreme, chest-clutching pain is not reality. He describes a feeling of discomfort, pressureand pain, but perhaps not the acute pain one might expect.

Women's symptoms can be even more subtle, and may include shortness of breath, nausea, sweating and extreme fatigue.

The best thing you can do if you are experiencing symptoms you think could be a heart attack is call 9-1-1. Dr. Battista says leave the diagnosis up to the professionals. Just make sure you get to help when you need it.

