How politics at home and abroad could affect your investments

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Politics and geopolitics have weighed on equity markets the past few weeks, however the first round of the French Presidential elections and positive corporate earnings results have been catalysts for market gains.

Dan Ament, Financial Advisor with Morgan Stanley joined KARE 11 Sunrise to share a market perspective and what it may mean for your money.

Ament tells us a primary driver of stock market gains are the earnings results companies report each quarter. This year's first quarter earnings season is well underway, and to date, 82 of the S&P 500 companies have reported; beating earnings expectations by 5.1 percent with a growth rate of just over 13 percent, well above the 9 percent expected.

Last weekend's French Election results came in-line with consensus expectation, bucking the recent trend of political polls proving to be unreliable at best and misleading at worst. Ament said it's a good outcome for markets in the short term, but he suspects the market may still have another trick up its sleeve before the final round French election is complete.

The other concern for the markets is the possibility that government funding will end Friday, unless Congress can agree on at least a temporary funding resolution. The last time the government shut down was Oct. 1 through 16, 2013.

"We continue to believe that the market is climbing a wall of worry built mostly on political and geopolitical concerns," Ament said. "As these events continue to pass, the market should focus on the economic growth that is driving a very broad earnings recovery. While we suspect equity markets will remain choppy the next few weeks, we are buyers on weakness and would be careful not to chase aggressively in the near term."

