Kids in Need Foundation opens supply box program for teachers

MINNEAPOLIS - A local foundation wants to make sure teachers have the supplies they need for the classroom.

The Kids In Need Foundation just launched its Teacher Supply Box Program.

Most teachers buy classroom supplies with their own dollars; but through this program, teachers across the country can apply to receive up to $500 worth of items, such as notebooks, pencils, markers, glue and more.

The supplies will go to schools where 70% or more of the kids receive free or reduced price lunches.

Teachers have until August 14th to submit an application. Supplies will be sent to classrooms by the end of October.

Teachers can visit the Kids In Need Foundation's website to apply.



© 2017 KARE-TV