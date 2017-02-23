Log rolling catches on at west metro middle school

Students at Minnetonka Middle School are head over heels in their love of log rolling. (Photo: KARE)

MINNETONKA, Minn. - In days of yore Minnesota's logging industry reigned supreme. Rivers filled with logs headed downstream, expertly guided by log rollers. Time has moved on, but the lure of rolling logs has not.

Instead of industry, it's now a sport.

Which brings us to Minnetonka Middle School West where the pool is filled with students having fun.

“Perfect!” shouts math teacher and log rolling coach Sarah Beron. Two members of her Blue Ox Log Rolling Club have successfully used poles to ease on to a “log” and start rolling.

“I was always interested in log rolling,” said Beron. An open log rolling demo at the Y-M-C-A cemented her interest, and soon Beron found herself starting a club at school to appease her curious students.

Beron had to create more opportunities for students as interest grew. Many found they took to it quickly.

“Turns out since I do dance, I have really good balance,” said eighth grader Grace Roemig.

Beron says non-athletes also take to the sport, as well as kids who have A-D-H-D, or on the autism spectrum. “The ability to focus is something that we practice, and so that contributes to their school work, and their ability to focus in the classroom."

So far the club has participated in five tournaments, called “roleos” which take place in pools and on lakes.

“I thought it was actual, like, real logs,” admitted eighth-grader Laurell Pankoff. Once kids get over the fear of hitting the log, some seem to have just as much fun falling off as they do rolling.

The logs are actually made by Minnesota company Key Log Rolling. Each one is 65-pounds of recycled polyethylene and high-density foam. Fill it with water and the log has the same density as a real log so it can spin and float like the wood version you’re used to seeing.

Beron discovered so many people are interested in the sport, she’s started her own business, Blue Ox Log Rolling. People can book lessons and parties.

“Most people, almost everybody, can step on a log and stay on at least five or ten seconds, and then improve every single time they step on the log,” Beron said.

