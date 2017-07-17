Mainstream fashion company debuts denim hijabs

American Eagle Outfitters is debuting a denim hijab, and a St. Cloud woman is the model for the product.

MINNEAPOLIS - Fashion giant, American Eagle Outfitters is embracing a new customer - Muslim women. The company has designed a denim hijab, sold online for $19.95.

"I think it's really cool. It encourages religious diversity and religious awareness," said Sabreen Mohammed, who is Somali-American.

Halima Aden, a Somali-American fashion model from St. Cloud, was picked to model the denim hijab in the company's new #ICAN campaign. Aden also competed in the Miss Minnesota beauty pageant, becoming the first contestant to compete in a hijab and burkini.

Aden thanked American Eagle Outfitters on Instagram for "encouraging Young America to follow their passions, express their individuality, and pursue their unique paths."

"It's inspiring," said Sabrina Roble of Minneapolis, who added, "it's hard to like find stuff" at mainstream American stores that are both fashionable and modest.

