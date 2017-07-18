Mercy's chef makes a SPAMazing breakfast

Chef Mike Rakun from Mercy Bar and Dining Room in Minneapolis was brave enough to come into the KARE studios and make breakfast hash... out of SPAM. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - SPAM just celebrated its 80th anniversary – and after that many decades, it's time to try a new twist on the canned treat.

Love it or hate it in its original form, we know a great chef can make magic out of anything.

Chef Mike Rakun from Mercy Bar and Dining Room in Minneapolis took up KARE's challenge to make something delicious out of SPAM. And, based on all reports from the taste-testers, he succeeded.

Here's his original recipe:

SPAM HASH

Serves 2

1 tsp butter

4 oz spam, small dice

4 oz potato, small dice

1/2 tsp garlic, chopped

1/2 tsp thyme, fresh picked

2 oz corn

2 oz shiitake mushroom, sliced

1 tsp pickled fresno

1 tsp pickled ramps

to taste salt

to taste black pepper

4 ea poached eggs

2 tsp ramp mustard

In a saute pan render the spam with the potato, season

Cook over medium heat until the spam and potatoes caramelize

Add in the garlic, thyme, corn, mushroom, fresno and ramps, season

Heat the hash until warm throughout

Smear the plate with the mustard, top with hash and poached eggs

Mercy Bar and Dining Room opened to the public on April 1, 2017. It is located on the corner of Hennepin and 9th in downtown Minneapolis. More information is available on the website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

