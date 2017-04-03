Minnesota Tartan Week celebrates Scottish heritage

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - You can celebrate Scottish culture and heritage all week during Minnesota Tartan Week, from April 1st through the 8th.

This year's events include a fundraiser party at Kieran's Irish Pub on Thursday, and a Celtic Rock Concert at the Amsterdam Bar and Hall in St. Paul on Saturday, April 8.

All events benefit the Scottish American Center of Minnesota, a non-profit organization that promotes education, preserving connections, and celebrating Scottish, Scots-Irish, and Scottish-American culture.

Find a full list of events at minnesotascots.org.

© 2017 KARE-TV