Minnesota's Louie Anderson looks for repeat Emmy win

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota native Louie Anderson will look to repeat as Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at this fall's Primetime Emmy Awards.

Anderson took home the statue in the same category last year, winning for his role in the FX series, "Baskets," in which he stars alongside Zach Galifianakis.

In addition to his work on the show, Anderson continues to tour the country with his stand-up comedy act. He's scheduled to perform in his home state on Friday night, with a show at the Maple Tavern in Maple Grove. More information on times and tickets can be found here.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented on Sunday, September 17th.

