MN mom creates car seat poncho

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Ask any parent who has dealt with the task of toting a child around town... car seats can be a serious pain in the lower extremities.

Winter is even worse. Coats and snowsuits make it even more difficult to get straps around little ones, and make sure they're buckled in safely.

Cortney Poser was among the frustrated, but unlike most.... she decided to do something about it. She invented the car seat poncho, a garment that pulls down over the car seat to keep kids warm and snug, while not interfering with straps or buckles.

If you're interested in the car seat poncho, you can check out Courtney's Anything Fleece Facebook page, or her Etsy account.

