MN mom gets 'Strong', makes fitness her life

Jill May of Willmar decided to make fitness a part of her life, and made the transition on a very public stage.

MINNEAPOLIS -- January is the time of year when people set new fitness goals, but many struggle to stick with those goals.

For Jill May, a mother of four from Willmar, it was a national reality show that taught her to love fitness and made her want to stick with it for life. Now she believes anyone can find the same passion for fitness, minus the reality show.

May is the Season One winner of NBC's Strong. The season ended in June, 2016, but more than six months later her motivation to stay fit is just as strong. Jill says the keys to success include finding what works for you. While many people enjoy the energy of a group fitness class, Jill learned she does best working alone in the gym.

She now works out seven days a week, whether strength training or running. On days she does both cardio and strength, May will often start with 30 minutes on the elliptical machine, then grab a Swiss ball, a medicine ball and a box. She likes to do a plyometric strength routine that also gets her heart rate up. It often includes ab moves, box jumps, sprints and push-ups.

Jill says another key to her success is to have fun with what you're doing. Add variety to your workouts, and set new goals. Jill's new goal is to run a half marathon by the end of 2017.

Diet is a huge part of May's success in fitness. She eats lots of fresh fruit and vegetables, healthy fat, protein, and drinks lots of water. On weekends, she'll allow herself to indulge her cravings--cheesecake! On Sundays she focuses on readjusting her mindset towards healthy eating.

Jill says prioritizing fitness has completely changed her life. Now she wants to help others. She's studying to become a personal trainer, and she's hosting her first ever fitness boot camp this weekend in Minneapolis-- the Re-Boot Camp for women. She's teaming up with nutrition expert Becca Griffith to put the event on.

