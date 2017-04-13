Pam Borton to lead women's leadership conference

She was the winningest coach in the history of the Minnesota Gophers women's basketball program. These days, Pam Borton is still coaching, just in a different arena. (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - She was the winningest coach in the history of the Minnesota Gophers women's basketball program. These days, Pam Borton is still coaching, just in a different arena.

Borton is now an executive coach, and working to help empower women to become "fearless leaders."

Borton stopped by KARE 11 Sunrise to talk about her upcoming appearance at a conference in Minneapolis.

"We really provide a team environment, we pull each other up, we rise each other up, we empower each other, we inspire each other," Borton said. "It's going to be a room full of 400 women; women supporting women, inspiring each other in a team atmosphere."

Borton will appear at the conference called "Fearless Women, Fascinating Minds," hosted by TeamWomenMN, on Friday, May 5th at the Minneapolis Event Center. For more details, visit the TeamWomenMN website.

