Recognizing signs of bullying

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Pacer's National Bullying Prevention program is a resource for parents and educators in an effort to stop bullying at every level.

Speaking on KARE11's Sunrise program, Pacer's Bailey Lindgren said progress is being made because schools and parents are taking the issue more seriously.

Parents often worry their child could be targeted by bullying. Because children might not speak up, Lindgren says talking to your child is the best way to determine if something might be wrong.

Open-ended questions like, "how was recess today?" or "who did you sit by at lunch" might reveal a change in friendships, stressful situation or isolation.

Often children will seek to avoid school - complaining of vague illnesses like stomach pains or headaches.

Ask your child if there's another reason they might want to stay home.

The bus ride to and from school is another place where children might be bullied, or see bullying behavior. Ask them about their bus trip.

Lindgren also says watch for a decline in grades, trouble sleeping, loss in confidence, unexplained injuries or self-isolation.

Pacer has many resources for parents and educators at it's National Bullying Prevention website.

