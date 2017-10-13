Run for your life at Saturday's Zombie Run

MINNEAPOLIS - Hundreds of people will be running for their lives on Saturday on the U of M campus, for the return of the 6.66K Zombie Run.

The annual charity event is hosted by the Minnesota Chapter of the American Student Dental Association, in partnership with the Zombie Pub Crawl, to raise funding to battle oral cancer. The Oral Cancer Foundation says rates of oral cancer have increased 15% since the 1970s, with around 50,000 Americans likely to be diagnosed with oral cancer this year. Money raised at the Zombie Run will go toward research in prevention and treatment at the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota.

The Zombie Run is Saturday at Coffman Memorial Union. Humans begin their run at 9:00 a.m., while "zombies" will start the race and give chase starting at 9:01 a.m.

Registration for the event is still available online.



© 2017 KARE-TV