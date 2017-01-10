Set your circadian clock for better health

Stock image (Photo: Thinkstoc k, Copyright 2007, Mike Watson Images Limited.)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Not getting the right kind of sleep can affect your physical and emotional health, said Jamie Martin, editor-in-chief of Life Experience Magazine.

This month's issue reports chronic circadian disruption can be a risk factor in chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

Martin told KARE11's Sunrise audience there are many ways to get your body clock back in sync, starting with your sleep patterns. Martin recommends maintaining a consistent sleep and wake time if possible- varying no more than a half hour, even on weekends.

If that's impossible, short naps can help you stay on track.

Timing your meals is also helpful. Martin said keeping your last meal no later than 2-3 hours before bedtime is key to getting your internal clock i your GI tract to shut down the metabolic activity that breaks down food.

Turning off your electronic devices will limit that blue light that can keep you awake at night. Conversely, getting bright natural light in the morning and bursts throughout the day is critical to regulating melatonin production.

Learn more in the January edition of Experience Life magazine, now on news stands, or by subscription.