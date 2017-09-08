Standing vs. sitting desks at work. Which is healthier?

Stand-up desks are all the rage with health experts maintaining it is better than sitting. But a new Canadian study takes issue with that position. (Photo: Getty)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Numerous studies claim that prolonged sitting at work can lead to health effects.

It's prompted many people to switch to desks that allow you to work while standing.

But a new study in Canada shows standing for a prolonged amount of time could more likely lead to a heart attack.

The Institute for Work and Health followed 7,300 people over 12 years and found standing for long periods of time could more likely lead to a heart attack versus sitting. The group looked at each person's job title to estimate whether or not the job requires prolonged periods of standing.

In the KARE 11 newsroom, some people have standing desks, some sit. So we asked the standees what they think of the new study.

