Study examines severity of nut allergies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A new study published by the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology suggests people with a single tree nut allergy or peanut allergy may not need to avoid all nuts in their diet.

Researchers examined 109 people known to be allergic to a specific nut, like walnuts, almonds or cashews. Despite blood or skin prick tests that showed a sensitivity to other nuts, 50% of those patients had no reaction when doctors had the patients actually eat the other nuts; very few of those diagnosed with a peanut allergy in the study ended up clinically allergic to tree nuts.

"In patients with multiple food allergies, especially, if we can liberate their diet, allowing them to eat other foods, quality of life is much better," said Chris Couch, MD, with the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology

In January, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said most children by age 6 months should have a little taste of peanut butter or another food with peanut in it. The research showed babies exposed to peanut by then are 80-percent less likely to develop a peanut allergy.

Doctors advise never giving whole peanuts to children under age 4, because of choking hazards.

For kids who have already been diagnosed with a nut allergy, experts say it's important to try other nuts only under a doctor's supervision.

