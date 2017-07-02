Tips to reduce your pet's anxiety during Fourth of July fireworks

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Fireworks are not an uncommon fear in our dogs, according to Dr. Kim Egeler. In fact, Egeler at BluePearl Veterinarian Partners, said the dog's first instinct is to run and hide.

So, if your dog is typically outside -- make sure there are no holes or escape routes in your fencing. If your pets are inside, she suggests making sure they have a safe and relatively quiet place to go.

"Talking to your veterinarian about if there's anything else that may need to be done for them, is a good idea ahead of time before the fireworks start," Egeler said. "Be sure to have a game plan."

All dogs handle fireworks and anxiety differently, if you're concerned -- Egeler suggests speaking with your vet to come up with solutions.

