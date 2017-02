The Planters Peanuts’ Nutmobile is in town. The peanut-shaped vehicle gives new college graduates experience in the public relations and marketing fields. (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – If you see a giant peanut driving down the streets of the Twin Cities, don’t be alarmed.

The Planters Peanuts’ Nutmobile is in town. The peanut-shaped vehicle gives new college graduates experience in the public relations and marketing fields.

Bryan Piatt and Alicia Lewis took a tour of the nutmobile and shared it with you on KARE 11 Sunrise.

