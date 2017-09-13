Vikings' Diggs & CenturyLink team up for fan contest

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs is teaming up with CenturyLink for the second straight year to connect with fans.

This year, the theme is putting the power of technology into the hands of lucky Vikings fans.

Fans can sign up for a chance to win a Boostbox every two weeks during the NFL season. Each Boostbox includes two tickets to an upcoming Vikings game, a special tablet with Diggs' engraved signature, along with other items, and a chance to win a 55" smart LED TV.

Fans can sign up at vikings.com/centurylink, and follow Stefon Diggs on Twitter for more details.

