VocalEssence teams with teen moms for Lullaby project

A warm sound fills the hall at Plymouth Congregational Church in Minneapolis. Musicians with the award-winning VocalEssence Choir are putting the finishing touches on what could be life-changing music. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- A warm sound fills the hall at Plymouth Congregational Church in Minneapolis. Musicians with the award-winning VocalEssence Choir are putting the finishing touches on what could be life-changing music.

"The Lullaby Project is designed to give young mothers a voice," said associate director Phillip Shoultz. He and volunteers from the ensemble are working with teen mothers at Longfellow Alternative High School to create lullabies for their children.

Composer in Residence, folk singer and UC Berkeley master teaching artist Melanie DeMore is key to shaping the songs into a choral arrangement, but she's clear about the inspiration for this music. "We help them come up with the melody," she said of the moms. "All the words are their own. The melody is their own and we shape it into music for them."

This is the second year VocalEssence has taken part in The Lullaby Project, through Carnegie Hall's Musical Connections outreach program.

"It's one of my favorite projects," Shoultz said. "The research tells us that singing to your child is just as important as skin to skin contact,"

Arianna Cavr fell into the project at the suggestion of a teacher. She wants her lullaby to reflect the personality of her seven-month-old, Aimina. "Fun, cause she's always happy and stuff," Cavr says.

"It was just like a little song I would sing to her when she was younger, and sad and stuff, and now it's a real song she can listen to whenever."

Each mother walks away from the project with a quality recording of the ensemble singing their lullaby.

DeMore believes they also leave with something else- a sense of accomplishment.

"If you feel like, first of all, that you maybe never had a voice, or that you could do it, or that you could even imagine being able to do it, you have this thing in your hand - this sound in your ear and then you'll be able to say, 'Baby, I wrote that song for you.'"

DeMore wants the babies to grow up knowing they have a gift no one else can give. "That song is for nobody else but me, and that comes from my mama. That's precious."

You can hear more songs from the Lullaby Project, and eventually the songs from Longfellow's mom on Carnegie Hall's Soundcloud website.

(© 2017 KARE)