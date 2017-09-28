Where to find coffee deals (and freebies!) on National Coffee Day

Stock image (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Friday, September 29 is National Coffee Day, celebrating the popular beverage enjoyed by millions every day.

To celebrate, WalletHub found many coffee retailers across the country that are offering special discounts and freebies, including several in Minnesota:

Bruegger's Bagels - Enter to win free coffee for the rest of the year.

Caribou - Free medium beverage for signing up with Caribou Perks and free Amy's Blend Samples.

Cinnabon - One free 12 oz. coffee at Cinnabon Bakeries.

Dunkin' Donuts - One free medium hot coffee with purchase of a medium or larger signature hot coffee (at participating locations).

Dunn Brothers - 50 cents off brewed coffee; also 20% off one pound of coffee beans through October 1.

Holiday - Free coffee on Tuesdays through October 10.

Kwik Trip - Free coffee details listed on Facebook.

McDonald's - Buy five McCafe beverages, get one free with app download; also small McCafe espresso for $2.

Tim Hortons - One free any-size coffee with download of the Tim Hortons app.

According to WalletHub, Starbucks will not be offering any special discounts or freebies, but will include special signage detailing the company's commitment to ethical sourcing and support for coffee farmers.



