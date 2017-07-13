Where to find deals on Sunday's National Ice Cream Day

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Sunday, July 16th is National Ice Cream Day!

Several ice cream shops and restaurant chains are offering deals and freebies to celebrate, according to RetailMeNot.com.

Dairy Queen customers can join the chain's Blizzard Fan Club for a coupon for a buy one, get one free Blizzard.

Cold Stone Creamery's eClub participants can get a buy one, get one free ice cream coupon.

Baskin Robbins is celebrating early with free samples of its Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza on July 14.

McDonald's is giving away free vanilla cones to customers using their app. The fast food giant is also running a contest where one customer can win free ice cream for life.

Ice cream fans can find special deals at several local ice cream shops in the Twin Cities as well. Let us know your favorite on our KARE 11 Facebook page.

