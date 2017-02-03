2017 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Go jump in a lake for Special Olympics Minnesota!

The Polar Plunge events are organized by Minnesota law enforcement and benefit the more than 8,200 Special Olympics Minnesota athletes. There are more than 20 Polar Plunge events happening across the state of Minnesota from now through March.

To learn more, donate or register for a Plunge near you, visit PlungeMN.org!

