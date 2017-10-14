202-pound pumpkin picks up a big prize

Travis Gaspar has been growing pumpkins for much of his young life, but he just had his biggest triumph yet.
He entered his 202-pound pumpkin -- the largest one he's grown -- at Grantoberfest in Grantsburg, Wisconsin, and won third place!
This is Travis' fourth trophy for pumpkins, but the first one in this high of a weight class. He's already looking forward to next year.
