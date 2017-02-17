KARE
Close

50 Things to do with your kids in the Twin Cities

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:27 PM. CST February 17, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn  --  Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s February issue “50 Things to Do with Your Kids in the Twin Cities” includes a fun guidebook to keeping kids entered in the Twin Cities as written by a few of the parent editors on staff.  

This family-fun field guide will help parents be the superhero when kids cry: “I’m bored!  There’s nothing to do!”  And, there are spots the parents will love!  Surly!  First Ave!  Yes, First Ave! This feature is filled with the ultimate urban expeditions. 

Pick up a copy of Mpls.St.Paul  Magazine on newsstands now. 
 
 

 

(© 2017 KARE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories