GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s February issue “50 Things to Do with Your Kids in the Twin Cities” includes a fun guidebook to keeping kids entered in the Twin Cities as written by a few of the parent editors on staff.

This family-fun field guide will help parents be the superhero when kids cry: “I’m bored! There’s nothing to do!” And, there are spots the parents will love! Surly! First Ave! Yes, First Ave! This feature is filled with the ultimate urban expeditions.

Pick up a copy of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine on newsstands now.

(© 2017 KARE)