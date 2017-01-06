6 tips for getting your financial house in order in 2017

Coiuple going over finances. Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. It’s a new year and a common resolution is to get one’s finances in order. Here are six things you could do to help get your financial house in order for 2017 from financial advisor and CEO of Prosperwell Fiancial Nicole Middendorf.

Set Financial Goals for 2017.

Do your financial goals include paying off debt? Saving up for a house down payment? Earning more money? Write down the steps that you’ll need to take in order to meet these goals and set yourself a deadline.

Go over your budget.

Take a look at your budget and decide where you need to cut back in order to save more money. If you don’t have a budget (98% of Americans don’t!) now is the time to get one. We have a great budget worksheet people can start with.

Check your insurance.

Are your beneficiaries up to date? Do you have enough coverage? Could you get a better deal on car insurance, life insurance, health, etc. ? This is a great time to check your insurance plans.

Check your credit report.

You can get a free copy of your credit report through www.annualcreditreport.com. Make sure to check it for any errors.

Have a financial checkup with your significant other.

Take time to really talk about where you see yourself going this next year. Should you start investing differently? How are you doing on your investments? Should you up your retirement savings?

Make the last of your 2016 financial contributions.

You have until April 15th to contribute to your Roth or Traditional IRA for 2016. Anyone that had earned income in 2016 can STILL add $5,500 to their IRA for last year. (If you are over 50 you can add $6500).