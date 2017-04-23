9-year-old gives back after successful heart transplant

Nine-year-old Ireland Larson of Plymouth underwent a successful heart transplant in 2015. (Photo: Courtesy irelandshope.org)

MINNEAPOLIS - A spunky Plymouth girl is giving back a couple years after successfully undergoing a heart transplant.

We first met Ireland Larson – now 9 years old – in 2015 when she was awaiting her transplant in a Chicago hospital. Her charisma and joy inspired a song written in her honor by the same producer who helped Zach Sobiech bring his song “Clouds” to the world. Larson received her new heart in October 2015, and soon after her aunt started a nonprofit organization in her name.

The mission of Ireland’s Hope is to increase pediatric organ donation while also providing financial assistance to children undergoing heart transplants.

On Thursday, April 27, the organization will be hosting its 1st Annual Angel Heart Gala at The Profile Event Center in Minneapolis. KARE 11’s Karla Hult – who followed Ireland during her journey – will be emceeing the event.

To make a donation or for more information on Ireland’s Hope or the Angel Heart Gala, just go to www.irelandshope.org.

