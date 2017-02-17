KARE
Achieving fitness goals through yoga

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:31 PM. CST February 17, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -  Shannon Leavitt, M.S., R.D. is a certified personal trainer and registered dietitian with more than twenty-five years of experience, Leavitt knows that being fit means a lot more than a number on the scale.

Empowering, enlightening, and incredibly practical, Learn to be Lean: A Yoga-Based Approach to Healthy Weight Loss [available now on Amazon] is a workbook format guide to holistic health incorporating yoga, strength training, meditation, and personal reflection to help bring every aspect of being into harmony. 

