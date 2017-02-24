Adoption tips from Secondhand Hounds

Running dogs stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - It's easy to fall in love with a little puppy, but you need to consider much more than your heartstrings when you choose a dog for your family.

Secondhound Hounds shared a few tips and brought Bandit who will be going up for adoption next week.

Age: Lots of people fall in love with adorable puppies, but they need to consider if that's right for their current situation. There are so many adult dogs who are already house trained, kennel trained, and have established personalities, which is often a great choice for someone.

Breed: If you're looking for a running partner, steer clear of the English Bulldog. If you're looking for a couch potato, typically herding breeds won't be your best choice. If you meet a puppy that is a purebred or a mix, be sure to do your research before adopting - in order to make sure your lifestyle will mesh with the breed or breeds for the next 10 or more years!

Check out their website for more on adoption events.

