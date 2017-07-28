Allina Health expert warns about quitting 'cold turkey'

Stock image (Photo: AP Graphics)

The death of “True Blood” actor Nelsan Ellis earlier this month is shining a spotlight on the dangers of quitting “cold turkey."

Ellis died from heart failure caused by alcohol withdrawal. His family says Ellis battled drug and alcohol addictions for years and recently decided to quit on his own.

Dr. Roger Laroche, an addiction specialist with Allina Health, has some insight on when going "cold turkey" can be deadly and what people should consider when deciding to get help for their addictions.

