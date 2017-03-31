Amped up about sustainable fish

MINNEAPOLIS - In the land of 10,000 lakes, it is no wonder we Minnesotans enjoy our fish and today we're tackling that topic with some sustainable choices that are good for you and the environment.

Jlll Holter from Lakewinds Food Co-op joined KARE Saturday with the details.

Why is fish good for you?

• High protein

• Low in omega-6 fatty acids (“bad” fat, like red meat)

• High in omega-3 fatty acids (“good” fat)



How does eating fish affect the environment?

• Fish take up less space than other farmed animals like cows, pigs or chicken

• Fish don’t contribute as much to CO2 emissions on the planet

What are sustainable fish standards?

• Lakewinds Food Co-op’s sustainable fish standards are determined by the Monterey Bay Aquarium

• Anyone can download the app to their phone and have up-to-date info on which fish are best to buy

Wild vs. farm-raised fish:

• Farm-raised can be a good options when oceans are over-fished or over-polluted

• Other benefits to farm-raised fish include: clean living areas, waste management that is environmentally conscious and a lower impact on the surrounding natural ecology.

How are some ways you can prepare fish?

• Baked

• Roasted

• Grilled

• Poached

© 2017 KARE-TV