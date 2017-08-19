Amped Up: Baja Haus serves up shrimp basil taquitos

Baja California is home to world-class surfing, sailing, deep sea fishing and a laid back, healthy lifestyle that inspired Baja Haus founders Billy Tserenbat and Josh Friedt to bring the beach life to Wayzata’s Lake Street. (Photo: KARE)

WAYZATA, Minn. - Baja Haus opened in Wayzata earlier this year, serving up fresh Baja-style food right here in Minnesota.

Baja California is home to world-class surfing, sailing, deep sea fishing and a laid back, healthy lifestyle that inspired Baja Haus founders Billy Tserenbat and Josh Friedt to bring the beach life to Wayzata’s Lake Street.



Chef Zach Schugel has created a chef-driven menu offering ceviche, poke, oysters, and heartier options like tuna steaks, blackened salmon, and diver caught scallops with chorizo and wild mushrooms. And true to Baja Haus’ roots, and what Baja is famous for, is a full list of tacos from tempura fish to chicken tinga with tortillas made in-house, from scratch every day.

Shrimp Basil Taquito

1 Bag (2# shrimp)

1 Tablespoon Guahillo chili powder

1 Tablespoon Morita chili powder

1/2 cup scallion chopped

1/2 cup cilantro

1/2 cup basil

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoon salt

Pasilla Mole

12 # Tomatoes

8 Each Yellow onions (rough chopped)

30 cloves whole garlic

48 Each Pasilla Chilis

24 Each Allspice Berries

24 Each Whole Cloves

1/4 cup Annotto Seeds

3 Tablespoons Mexican Oregano

3 Tablespoons Whole Cumin

1 can chipotle chilies

5 cups Pumpkin Seeds (toasted)

5 cups Almonds (toasted)

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/2 Agave nectar

Procedure:

Remove the stems from the dried chilies and boil in water for 30 minutes.

Toss onions, tomatoes, garlic in oil and salt. Roast in oven for 45 Minutes.

Toast the dry spices. reserve.

Toast the Pumpkin seeds and Almonds.

Blend all ingredients together ensuring that there are no large chunks.



© 2017 KARE-TV