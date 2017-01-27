Amped Up: Healthy food swaps

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Whole Foods Market shares some easy tweaks to traditional favorites to give your dishes a nutritious nudge in 2017.

LENTIL CHILI

Ingredients:

• 8 cups low-sodium vegetable broth, divided

• 1 medium yellow onion, chopped

• 1 large red bell pepper, chopped

• 5 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 4 teaspoons salt-free chili powder

• 1 (16-ounce) package brown lentils (about 2 1/4 cups lentils)

• 2 (15-ounce) cans no-salt-added diced tomatoes

• 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Method:

Heat a large pot over medium-high heat. When hot, add onion and bell pepper; cook, stirring frequently, until vegetables brown and begin to stick to the bottom of the pot, about 6 minutes. Stir in 3 tablespoons of the broth and continue to cook, stirring, until onion is soft and lightly browned. Stir in garlic and chili powder and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add lentils, tomatoes and remaining broth. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, partially covered, 30 minutes or until lentils are almost tender. Uncover and cook 10 minutes longer. Stir in cilantro and serve.

SPAGHETTI SQUASH

Ingredients:

• 1 spaghetti squash

Method:

Preheat the oven to 375°F and halve squash lengthwise. Use a spoon to scoop out and discard seeds from the middle of each half.

Arrange squash in a 9x13-inch casserole dish, cut sides down. Pour 1/2 cup water into the dish and bake until just tender, 30 to 35 minutes.

Rake a fork back and forth across the squash to remove its flesh in strands…like spaghetti!

BAKED APPLE CHIPS

Ingredients:

• 2 apples (Fuji, Gala or Honeycrisp)

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

Method:

Preheat the oven to 225°F. Slice apples as thinly as possible, about 1/8-inch or thinner (use a mandolin if you have one). Arrange slices in a single layer on 2 baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle with cinnamon if using. Bake 1 1/2 hours; flip slices and continue baking 1 1/2 hours longer or until completely dry and crisp (they will not crisp more upon cooling). Timing will vary depending on the moisture content of the apples and the thickness of the slices. Let cool. Store in an airtight container up to 1 week.

HEALTHY CHOCOLATE PUDDING

Ingredients:

• 2 avocados, peeled and pitted

• 1 banana

• 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

• 1/2 cup pitted dates, soaked in water for a few hours and drained

• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Method:

Combine avocados, banana, cocoa powder, dates and vanilla in a food processor and purée until smooth, scraping down sides of food processor bowl as needed. Transfer to a bowl or individual serving bowls and refrigerate several hours and up to 3 days before serving.

COCOA-OAT TRUFFLES

Ingredients:

• 1 cup rolled oats

• 1 cup finely chopped pitted dates

• 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, divided

• 1/2 cup almond butter

• 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

• pinch grated nutmeg

• pinch ground cinnamon

Method:

Place oats in the bowl of a food processor and process until finely ground. Add dates, 2 tablespoons cocoa powder, almond butter, vanilla, nutmeg and cinnamon and process until finely ground and sticking together. Place remaining cocoa powder in a shallow bowl. Roll truffle mixture into balls about 2 teaspoons each, pressing firmly for mixture to stick together. Roll truffles in cocoa powder and chill until ready to serve.

