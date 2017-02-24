Amped Up: The Dude Diet

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Serena Wolf is the new Julia Child for millennials -- with a healthy dose of humor but not that affected voice. Author of The Dude Diet (HarperCollins) and Domesticate Me! lifestyle blog, Serena has much to offer nutritionally challenged dudes and those who love them.

Upon graduation from Harvard, Serena travelled to Paris to put her French major to use and garner some skills in the kitchen with a summer class at Le Cordon Bleu. Little did she know, she would stay two years, acquiring the skills and passion to become a private chef, culinary instructor, freelance writer, recipe developer and nutritional spirit guide. Her vision was clear: Help others get their shit together in the kitchen. And make it fun, dammit.

Witty and versatile, Serena has appeared on The Today Show, Dr. Oz, Mostly Martha and The Chew, sharing tips and tricks with audiences. Her recipes can be found on the pages of People, ELLE, Shape and Better Homes & Gardens.

The Domesticate Me website is full of incredibly straightforward, (mostly) healthy recipes that are doable by even the most inexperienced and/or kitchen-averse peeps, as well as tons of general tips and tricks for domestic success. Her blog’s 15K followers relish tales of kitchen prowess, media escapades, and whipping NFL running backs and boyfriends into shape.

Buffalo Chicken Salad (Makes 2 large salads)

The Goods:

1 recipe Idiot-Proof Chicken Breasts, diced

1/3 cup Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce

6 cups chopped romaine hearts

2 ribs celery, thinly sliced into half moons

1 cup shredded carrots

¼ medium red onion, thinly sliced

2 ounces crumbled blue cheese

For the dressing:

½ cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

· Start by making the kickass ranch dressing. In a small bowl, whisk together all the ingredients for the dressing. Refrigerate that deliciousness until ready to use. (The dressing can be made up to 2 days in advance, dudes.)

· In a medium bowl, combine the diced chicken and wing sauce. Cover and keep warm until ready to use.

· In a large bowl combine the romaine, celery, carrots and red onion. Spoon the dressing over top and toss to coat.

· Divide the dressed salad between two large bowls or plates. Top each salad with half of the buffalo chicken and sprinkle with crumbled blue cheese. Go to town.

Idiot-Proof Chicken Breasts (Serves 2)

The Goods:

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts Salt

Coarse black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

Do It:

· Pat the chicken breasts dry with paper towels and season both sides generously with salt and pepper. (You can also add any other spices/herbs that you like.)

· Heat a large sauté pan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. When hot, add the olive oil and swirl to lightly coat the bottom of the pan. Lower the heat to medium and add the chicken breasts. Cook for 1 minute and then flip the breasts over. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid, and cook for 10 minutes. DO NOT LIFT THE LID UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. I know it’s hard, but you need to trust me.

· After 10 minutes, turn off the heat and let the chicken sit, covered, for an additional 10 minutes. Again, DO NOT LIFT THE LID. Resist the urge. Once the time is up, you can finally remove the lid. (Your chicken will be cooked, but if you’re nervous check it with an instant-read thermometer and make sure it’s at least 165 degrees F.) Boom, done.

