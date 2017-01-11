Are stress and strokes connected?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Actress Debbie Reynold’s recent death has many wondering about the connection between stress and sudden stroke. Reynolds passed away in December, just one day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher died.

Dr. Ronald Tarrel is a neurologist with Noran Neurological Clinic and Abbott Northwestern, and he joined us to discuss how stress affects our brain and if extreme stress can cause a stroke.

For more information about stroke and your health, click here

(© 2017 KARE)