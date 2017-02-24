KARE
Avoiding Financial Mistakes in the Divorce Process

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 1:48 PM. CST February 24, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, MInn  --  Second Saturday St. Paul Divorce Workshop is designed to help women and men survive the divorce process without falling into the common major financial, legal and emotional pitfalls. At Second Saturday St. Paul we have united a team of qualified local professionals to provide men and women with the knowledge and resources they need to survive the divorce process and move on toward better things ahead.

For more information, please visit SecoondSaturdayStPaul.com
 

(© 2017 KARE)


