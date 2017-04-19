Baby animal petting zoo comes to Twin Cities Festival

Stock image (Photo: Thinkstock)

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. - With spring comes spring babies — more specifically, baby bunnies, chicks, goats, piglets and ponies.

Twin Cities Festival, known for boasting Minnesota’s largest corn maze each fall, now also boasts a spring baby animal petting zoo.

Additional activities include a kids’ corn pit, a straw bale maze, hay rides, inflatables and a kids’ play area.

The festival is open Saturdays and Sundays in April from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.twincitiesspringbabies.com for ticket information.

