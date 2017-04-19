Bar Brigade: Old Italy turned French bistro

Bar Brigade is an old Italian restaurant turned new French-influenced bistro in the Mac-Groveland neighborhood of St. Paul. (Photo: Courtesy Bar Brigade Facebook page)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Matty O’Reilly and JD Fratzke recently opened Bar Brigade, an old Italian restaurant turned new French-influenced bistro in the Mac-Groveland neighborhood of St. Paul.

The intimate and quaint French tavern is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday and offers a small selection of seasonal salads, small plates, vegetable sides and seasonal entrees.

O'Reilly is also the owner of Republic, Red River Kitchen food truck and City House. With Bar Brigade, he and Fratzke aimed to recreate a 1920s-style, Hemingway-in-Paris, jazz-era feel.

