'Be More' subscription box aimed at self-empowerment

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Jill Ann Anderson is a former forensic psychological examiner and probation officer who changed careers to become a 'human potential coach', trainer and speaker. She helps train people to access their own potential.

She offers seminars, workshops and even hosts a weekly podcast The Empower Hour.

She now offers the "Be More Box" subscription box. The bi-monthly box will have a theme and give people the tools and inspiration to "Be More + Do More + have More + Give More." The latest theme is "gratitude."

The price is $99 per box six times per year.

You can find more information on the "Be More Box" and about Jill Ann Anderson's seminars and other work on her websites.

