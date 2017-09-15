Benefit to support Faith's Lodge

Faith's Lodge. Credit: Faith's Lodge

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Dan Lenmark and Kelly McDyre of Faith’s Lodge stopped by to talk about the tenth anniversary of Faith’s Lodge and it’s annual rock and roll fundraising event called Hope Rocks.

Hope Rocks encourages guests to let their hair down, dress in jeans, leather and heels, and dance to the music of Boogie Wonderland. Faith’s Lodge supports parents and families facing the death or medically complex condition of a child in a peaceful environment to reflect on the past, renew strength for the present and build hope for the future.

In its beautiful and serene north woods setting, Faith’s Lodge provides a peaceful escape for families to refresh their minds and spirits while spending time with others who understand what they are experiencing. Since opening its doors ten years ago, Faith’s Lodge has served almost 8,000 people. For tickets and information, please visit http://faithslodge.org/hoperocks/.

Hope Rocks takes place on Sept. 23 at the Radisson Blu at the Mall of America from 5-11 p.m.

