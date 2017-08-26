'Benji and the 24 Pound Banana Squash' teaches kids perseverance

The children's book "Benji and the 24 Pound Banana Squash was written by author Alan C. Fox (pictured) with illustrations by Eefje Kuijl. (Photo: Courtesy alancfox.com)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Have you ever wanted to achieve something so much that you were willing to dedicate yourself to a project for months on end?

That’s what Benji did when he decided to grow the world’s biggest squash in the children's book "Benji and the 24 Pound Banana Squash" by author Alan C. Fox with illustrations by Eefje Kuijl.

This garden-to-table story teaches children about patience, love, and perseverance.

