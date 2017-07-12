Bloodys & Blues: The Twin Cities Bloody Mary Festival

Bloody Mary stock image (Photo: Thinkstock)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - America’s favorite cocktail meets one of America’s favorite forms of music at Bloodys & Blues presented by Skyy Vodka and Famous Dave’s Grocery Retail Products.

Local bars and restaurants will sample their own unique twists on Bloody Marys and compete for the "Best Bloody Mary in the Twin Cities" during the Lowertown Blues & Funk Festival.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s battle to end blood cancers.

Each ticket provides endless samples of the Twin Cities’ best Bloody Marys.

Visit www.bloodysandblues.com for information and tickets.

© 2017 KARE-TV