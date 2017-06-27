Blueberry tarts from the Kids Cooking School

Freshly harvested blueberries are pictured on June 28, 2009 on a farm in Klaistow, eastern Germany, where blueberries are cultvated on an area of 55 hectares. AFP PHOTO DDP/ MICHAEL URBAN GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read MICHAEL URBAN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MICHAEL URBAN, AFP/Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Tiffany Cavegn, executive director of the Kids Cooking School in Lino Lakes, and her young chef-in-training give a demonstration of how to make easy and healthy snacks for this summer.

They're sharing their recipe for a healthy, fresh blueberry tart:

Ingredients:

For Tart Shell:

• 1 ½ cup sunflower seeds

• 1 ½ cup oats

• ⅓ cup raisins

• ¼ cup honey

• 3 Tablespoons coconut oil, melted

• ¼ teaspoon salt (skip if sunflower seeds are salted)

For Blueberry Filling

• 1 ¼ cup oats

• 1 cup blueberries (frozen or fresh)

• 2 Tablespoons honey

• 1 Tablespoon coconut oil, melted

• 1 Tablespoon lemon juice

Directions for the Tart Shell:

1. Grind the sunflower seeds and oats in a food processor for until powder forms, usually about 1-2 minutes.

2. Add raisins and process for another 30 seconds.

3. Add honey, coconut oil, and salt to the bowl and process for 30 seconds.

4. Scrape down the sides and process for another 30 seconds.

5. Repeat until the mixture sticks together.

6. Use a cookie scoop (or teaspoon) to create small balls of dough and press the balls into a mini muffin tin.

7. Use the back of the cookie scoop (or teaspoon) to press a hole in the tart for the blueberry filling.

Directions for the Blueberry Filling.

1. Mix oats and blueberries in a food processor until mixture is smooth, usually about 2-3 minutes.

2. Add honey, coconut oil, and lemon juice and continue mixing for 2 more minutes until the filling is smooth and creamy.

3. Add blueberry filling to each tart shell and refrigerate for 2 hours to set.

The Kids Cooking School is a nonprofit organization with a mission of teaching kids to love cooking with real food instead of fast food. Cooking instruction is offered in a variety of ways including after-school classes, weekend classes, day camps, and group/birthday parties.

Learn more on the Kids Cooking School website.

© 2017 KARE-TV