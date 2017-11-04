Bobby Jensen raises money for Movember - Pt. 1

Since Bobby raised at least $1,000 through his Movember Foundation fundraising page, he shaved his beard into a mustache on live TV during the KARE 11 Saturday show on Nov. 4. http://kare11.tv/2haQj4n http://kare11.tv/2haQj4n

KARE 11:29 AM. CDT November 04, 2017

