Bobby Jensen raises money for Movember

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - KARE 11 Saturday and Grow with KARE's Bobby Jensen is raising money for the Movember Foundation.

If Bobby raises at least $1000 through his Movember Foundation fundraising page then he will shave his beard into a mustache on live TV during the KARE 11 Saturday show on November 4.

Viewers can vote on the kind of mustache on KARE 11's Facebook poll.

The Movember Foundation is a charity dedicated to raising awareness for men's health issues and raising funds for research.

