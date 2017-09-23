Boy Scouts selling Trail's End popcorn

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts are selling popcorn to help earn their way to camp and other scouting adventures. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - This fall, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts are selling Trail’s End popcorn for their annual fundraiser that raises money for Scouting in the Northern Star Council, which serves the youth of the Twin Cities and surrounding area.

More than 10,000 metro area youth are in neighborhoods, in front of stores and online selling popcorn to help earn their way to camp and other scouting adventures.

The Trail’s End popcorn sale helps pay for local scouting programs in communities all across the country, and scouts enjoy a great return on their sale, with more than 73 percent of the purchase price going to fund local scouting.

This year, consumers can again donate popcorn through the Hometown Heroes program. Last year over $80,000 worth of popcorn was donated and given out to local Police, Fire, EMS, Military and more community heroes.

Trail's End is sold exclusively by scouts in more than 280 scout councils across the United States and Canada.

In 2016, the Northern Star Council served more than 37,000 youth through its programs. The popcorn sale is the largest in the Midwest, with over $3.5 million worth of popcorn sold.

For additional information, please contact Bill Anderson-Horecka at 651-254-9146 or visit www.buyscoutpopcorn.com.

The Popcorn sale runs through Oct. 29.

