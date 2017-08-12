Bushel & Peck food truck hits Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS - The new Bushel & Peck food truck launched in June in Minneapolis' downtown east neighborhood.
Bushel & Peck was designed to complement the D’Amico’s Bushel & Peck café in Mill City Museum. The truck operates daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October, providing a fast and convenient option for diners.
The Bushel & Peck food truck menu includes burgers, fries (plain or “loaded” options), a brisket sandwich, and a chili cheese dog.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs