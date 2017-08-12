Bushel & Peck food truck opens in Minneapolis

(Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - The new Bushel & Peck food truck launched in June in Minneapolis' downtown east neighborhood.

Bushel & Peck was designed to complement the D’Amico’s Bushel & Peck café in Mill City Museum. The truck operates daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October, providing a fast and convenient option for diners.

The Bushel & Peck food truck menu includes burgers, fries (plain or “loaded” options), a brisket sandwich, and a chili cheese dog.

