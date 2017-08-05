Buy an ICEE, support Special Olympics of MN

Men and women from around the region compete in the Special Olympics at Stillwater High School on Friday, June 19, 2015. (Photo: Ben Garvin, Ben Garvin)

Enjoy a favorite treat and support amazing people at Special Olympics Minnesota at the same time with Cold for Gold Day.

All day Wednesday, Aug. 9, any purchase of any flavor ICEE at Super America will support Special Olympics of Minnesota.

Last year, $15,000 was raised in one day and the money was used to buy sporting equipment and even launch a brand new soccer program in 2017.

