Cantina Laredo gears up for Nat'l Margarita Day

GOLDEN VALLEY - Grab your tequila and limes it is National Margarita Day is Wednesday, Feb. 22.
To celebrate, Chef Mauricio from Cantina Laredo visits KARE 11 to share a few tips and tricks in making the perfect margaritas and the best dishes to pair them with.
Here's a nice pairing:
Mole Enchiladas
-Shredded Chicken and Jack Cheese in a Corn Tortilla topped with Mole Sauce.
-Garnished with Sour Cream Dizzle, Queso Fresco Crumbles and Pickled Red Onions.
-Served with Mexican Rice and Black Beans.
Cabo Flip Margarita
-Fresh lime juice
-Cabo Wabo Reposado
-Grand Marnier Orange Liqueur L
-Lime boat full of tequila
