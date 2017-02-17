Cantina Laredo gears up for Nat'l Margarita Day

Margarita (Photo: EuropeanProjectStudios)

GOLDEN VALLEY - Grab your tequila and limes it is National Margarita Day is Wednesday, Feb. 22.

To celebrate, Chef Mauricio from Cantina Laredo visits KARE 11 to share a few tips and tricks in making the perfect margaritas and the best dishes to pair them with.

Here's a nice pairing:

Mole Enchiladas

-Shredded Chicken and Jack Cheese in a Corn Tortilla topped with Mole Sauce.

-Garnished with Sour Cream Dizzle, Queso Fresco Crumbles and Pickled Red Onions.

-Served with Mexican Rice and Black Beans.

Cabo Flip Margarita

-Fresh lime juice

-Cabo Wabo Reposado

-Grand Marnier Orange Liqueur L

-Lime boat full of tequila

