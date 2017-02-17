KARE
Cantina Laredo gears up for Nat'l Margarita Day

KARE 8:49 PM. CST February 17, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY - Grab your tequila and limes it is National Margarita Day is Wednesday, Feb. 22.

To celebrate, Chef Mauricio from Cantina Laredo visits KARE 11 to share a few tips and tricks in making the perfect margaritas and the best dishes to pair them with. 

Here's a nice pairing:

Mole Enchiladas
-Shredded Chicken and Jack Cheese in a Corn Tortilla topped with Mole Sauce.
-Garnished with Sour Cream Dizzle, Queso Fresco Crumbles and Pickled Red Onions.
-Served with Mexican Rice and Black Beans.

Cabo Flip Margarita
-Fresh lime juice
-Cabo Wabo Reposado
-Grand Marnier Orange Liqueur L
-Lime boat full of tequila

 

